Norges Bank Invests $49.91 Million in frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Norges Bank bought a new position in frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 994,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,914,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FTDR. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in frontdoor during the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in frontdoor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $931,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in frontdoor by 425.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 70,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 56,988 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in frontdoor by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 147,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in frontdoor by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 101,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter.

Get frontdoor alerts:

Shares of FTDR opened at $55.37 on Friday. frontdoor, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.13 and a fifty-two week high of $58.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 36.67, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.58.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. frontdoor had a net margin of 8.96% and a negative return on equity of 104.88%. The company had revenue of $323.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.72 million. On average, equities analysts expect that frontdoor, inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FTDR shares. Truist upped their price target on shares of frontdoor from $54.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of frontdoor from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of frontdoor from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of frontdoor from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.22.

frontdoor Profile

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

See Also: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR).

Receive News & Ratings for frontdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for frontdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.