Norges Bank Acquires New Shares in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,704,442 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,718,000. Norges Bank owned about 1.20% of KBR at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KBR. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in KBR in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in KBR in the third quarter valued at about $88,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in KBR by 208.6% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,030 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares during the period. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new position in KBR in the fourth quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new position in KBR in the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. 98.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 2,220 shares of KBR stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total value of $72,261.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,037,043. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eileen Akerson sold 1,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $68,491.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,293,906. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE KBR opened at $39.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of -158.08 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. KBR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.64 and a 1-year high of $39.79.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. KBR had a positive return on equity of 13.98% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that KBR, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This is a boost from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. KBR’s payout ratio is 26.04%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on KBR shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on KBR from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Truist Securities raised their price objective on KBR from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on KBR from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on KBR from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on KBR from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.62.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, and Energy Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

