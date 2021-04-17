Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. (TSE:NSR) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. (TSE:NSR) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James cut their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Nomad Royalty in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.01. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $1.70 target price on the stock.
Separately, CIBC assumed coverage on Nomad Royalty in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a C$1.25 price target on the stock.
About Nomad Royalty
Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. operates as a gold and silver royalty company that purchases rights to the gold or silver produced from a mine. It owns a portfolio of 10 royalty, stream, and gold loan assets. The company is based in Montreal, Canada.
Featured Article: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?
Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.