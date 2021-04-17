Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. (TSE:NSR) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. (TSE:NSR) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James cut their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Nomad Royalty in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.01. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $1.70 target price on the stock.

Separately, CIBC assumed coverage on Nomad Royalty in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a C$1.25 price target on the stock.

NSR stock opened at C$1.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 7.24 and a quick ratio of 7.01. The company has a market capitalization of C$564.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00. Nomad Royalty has a one year low of C$0.93 and a one year high of C$1.89.

About Nomad Royalty

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. operates as a gold and silver royalty company that purchases rights to the gold or silver produced from a mine. It owns a portfolio of 10 royalty, stream, and gold loan assets. The company is based in Montreal, Canada.

