NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGPF) Short Interest Update

NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGPF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 86,800 shares, an increase of 159.9% from the March 15th total of 33,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 868.0 days.
NNGPF stock opened at $50.71 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.94. NN Group has a 52-week low of $24.79 and a 52-week high of $51.38.
NN Group Company Profile
Read More: FAANG Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for NN Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NN Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.