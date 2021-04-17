NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGPF) Short Interest Update

NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGPF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 86,800 shares, an increase of 159.9% from the March 15th total of 33,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 868.0 days.

NNGPF stock opened at $50.71 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.94. NN Group has a 52-week low of $24.79 and a 52-week high of $51.38.

NN Group Company Profile

NN Group N.V., a financial services company, primarily provides life insurance products in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the United States, and Asia. The company operates through seven segments: Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Asset Management, Banking, and Other.

