Nippon Carbon Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCRBF) Short Interest Update

Nippon Carbon Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCRBF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a growth of 155.6% from the March 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 46.0 days.
Shares of Nippon Carbon stock opened at $38.40 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.22. Nippon Carbon has a 52 week low of $38.40 and a 52 week high of $40.00.
Nippon Carbon Company Profile
