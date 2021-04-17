NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Peoples Financial Services CORP.

Peoples Financial Services CORP. trimmed its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,844 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,903,194,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,446,063 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,892,505,000 after purchasing an additional 4,812,150 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in NIKE by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,496,387 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,758,153,000 after buying an additional 4,643,842 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in NIKE by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,300,888 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,142,170,000 after buying an additional 4,468,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total value of $14,908,662.98. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,537,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,935,048.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total value of $2,003,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 price objective on NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on NIKE from $134.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on NIKE from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on NIKE from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.89.

NIKE stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $134.31. 6,852,498 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,335,626. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $212.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.11 and a 1-year high of $147.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $135.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.61.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.46%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Recommended Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.