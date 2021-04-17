NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by First Midwest Bank Trust Division

First Midwest Bank Trust Division cut its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,921 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 369 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,113,666 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,401,651,000 after purchasing an additional 454,108 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in NIKE by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,300,888 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,142,170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,468,961 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in NIKE by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,524,389 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,752,404,000 after purchasing an additional 388,550 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,446,063 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,892,505,000 after purchasing an additional 4,812,150 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in NIKE by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,496,387 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,758,153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,643,842 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total transaction of $14,908,662.98. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,537,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,935,048.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total value of $2,003,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE NKE traded up $0.64 on Friday, hitting $134.31. 6,852,498 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,335,626. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $135.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.61. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.11 and a fifty-two week high of $147.95. The firm has a market cap of $212.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.46%.

NKE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on NIKE from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on NIKE from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 price target on NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on NIKE from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.89.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

