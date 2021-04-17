NextDAO Price Down 8% Over Last Week (NAX)

NextDAO (CURRENCY:NAX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 16th. One NextDAO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, NextDAO has traded down 8% against the dollar. NextDAO has a total market capitalization of $6.60 million and $379,014.00 worth of NextDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00002738 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001620 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.15 or 0.00068125 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.99 or 0.00067872 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00022278 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $180.57 or 0.00291880 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001618 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004295 BTC.

About NextDAO

NextDAO is a coin. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2019. NextDAO’s total supply is 1,947,552,192 coins and its circulating supply is 1,907,320,083 coins. NextDAO’s official website is nextdao.io/en . NextDAO’s official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here . NextDAO’s official message board is medium.com/nebulasio/search?q=nax

According to CryptoCompare, “A next-generation DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization) and the first to establish the creation of a smart asset platform. nextDAO will focus on on-chain interaction and collaboration to redefine the token economy by providing decentralized financial instruments and products via smart assets. During this process, nextDAO will also discover new business scenarios and promote ecosystem applications. nextDAO will consist of a collection of framework models to promote a new paradigm shift. This framework includes a set of smart contracts designed to solve a series of problems from currency to governance. “

NextDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NextDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NextDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NextDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

