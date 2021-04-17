NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) Short Interest Down 39.0% in March

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 279,700 shares, a decrease of 39.0% from the March 15th total of 458,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 135,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NXRT stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,509. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 35.85 and a beta of 0.97. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 12 month low of $25.06 and a 12 month high of $48.92.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. NexPoint Residential Trust had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 8.95%. Sell-side analysts expect that NexPoint Residential Trust will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.3413 per share. This is an increase from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.27%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 103,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,395,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 13,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. 79.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on NXRT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

