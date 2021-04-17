NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) Short Interest Down 39.0% in March

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 279,700 shares, a decrease of 39.0% from the March 15th total of 458,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 135,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
NXRT stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,509. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 35.85 and a beta of 0.97. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 12 month low of $25.06 and a 12 month high of $48.92.
NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. NexPoint Residential Trust had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 8.95%. Sell-side analysts expect that NexPoint Residential Trust will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 103,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,395,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 13,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. 79.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of analysts recently commented on NXRT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday.
NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile
NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.
