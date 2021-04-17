New Pacific Metals (OTCMKTS:NUPMF) Rating Increased to Buy at Roth Capital

Roth Capital upgraded shares of New Pacific Metals (OTCMKTS:NUPMF) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
NUPMF opened at $4.20 on Thursday. New Pacific Metals has a 12 month low of $2.89 and a 12 month high of $7.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.11.
About New Pacific Metals
Featured Article: What is intrinsic value?
Receive News & Ratings for New Pacific Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Pacific Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.