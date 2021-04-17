New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Lowered to “C” at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) from a b- rating to a c rating in a report released on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $191.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a conviction-buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $177.63.

Shares of EDU stock opened at $15.01 on Thursday. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a 52-week low of $10.71 and a 52-week high of $19.97. The stock has a market cap of $25.73 billion, a PE ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.43.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.18. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $887.69 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that New Oriental Education & Technology Group will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,536,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,588 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,117,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,853,000 after purchasing an additional 94,464 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at $360,919,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,939,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,290,000 after purchasing an additional 32,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,809,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,177,000 after purchasing an additional 131,958 shares during the last quarter. 80.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

