Neuromorphic.io (NMP) Trading Down 35.9% Over Last Week

Neuromorphic.io (CURRENCY:NMP) traded down 39.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 16th. In the last week, Neuromorphic.io has traded down 35.9% against the dollar. One Neuromorphic.io coin can now be bought for $0.0425 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Neuromorphic.io has a total market capitalization of $297,453.60 and approximately $352.00 worth of Neuromorphic.io was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.74 or 0.00067884 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $179.73 or 0.00292279 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004324 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $451.62 or 0.00734423 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.56 or 0.00023676 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,150.93 or 0.99444438 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $511.89 or 0.00832443 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neuromorphic.io Profile

Neuromorphic.io’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,000,000 coins. Neuromorphic.io’s official message board is medium.com/@neuromorphic_io . Neuromorphic.io’s official Twitter account is @neuromorphic_io . The official website for Neuromorphic.io is neuromorphic.io

Buying and Selling Neuromorphic.io

