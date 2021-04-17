NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.01 EPS

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($1.01), Fidelity Earnings reports.

NRBO traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.23. The company had a trading volume of 107,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,809. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.55 and a 1 year high of $15.22. The company has a market cap of $63.54 million, a P/E ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.32.

Get NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NRBO shares. HC Wainwright cut their target price on NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 30th.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company provides therapies for neurodegenerative and cardiometabolic diseases. Its therapeutics programs include NB-01 for the treatment of painful diabetic neuropathy; NB-02 to treat cognitive impairment and modify the progression of neurodegenerative diseases associated with the malfunction of protein; and Gemcabene, which is focused on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of dyslipidemia.

Further Reading: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.