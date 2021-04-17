Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) Short Interest Update

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, a decline of 44.2% from the March 15th total of 34,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 237,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000.

Shares of NRO stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.67. 158,360 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,731. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund has a 1 year low of $2.90 and a 1 year high of $4.78.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0312 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.02%.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Company Profile

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

