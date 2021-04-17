Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIF) Shares Down 14.3%

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIF) shares were down 14.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $47.00 and last traded at $47.00. Approximately 56 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 1,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.83.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NTOIF shares. Societe Generale lowered Neste Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Cowen began coverage on Neste Oyj in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

Get Neste Oyj alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.00.

Neste Oyj provides renewable and oil products in Finland and other Nordic countries, Baltic Rim, other European countries, North and South America, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, and renewable solvents, as well as raw material for bioplastics based on its technology to wholesale markets.

Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Neste Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neste Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.