NeoGenomics’ (NEO) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $65.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on NEO. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NeoGenomics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a buy rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.63.

Shares of NeoGenomics stock opened at $49.34 on Friday. NeoGenomics has a 12-month low of $25.19 and a 12-month high of $61.57. The company has a current ratio of 6.54, a quick ratio of 6.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of -1,644.12 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.58.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical research company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $126.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.45 million. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 0.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NeoGenomics will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NEO. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of NeoGenomics in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,774,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 156,720 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,781,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 192,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,105,000 after acquiring an additional 26,700 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 217,023 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,685,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which specializes in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

