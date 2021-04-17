Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) VP Sells $91,604.25 in Stock

Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) VP Jason Warren Lilly sold 993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.25, for a total transaction of $91,604.25. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $955,064.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Jason Warren Lilly also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Neogen alerts:

On Friday, February 5th, Jason Warren Lilly sold 2,265 shares of Neogen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total transaction of $193,045.95.

Shares of NEOG stock opened at $94.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.16, a PEG ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.50. Neogen Co. has a 52 week low of $59.70 and a 52 week high of $94.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.94.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $116.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.72 million. Neogen had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 13.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Neogen Co. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Neogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in Neogen by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 69,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,178,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Neogen by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Neogen by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Neogen by 6.5% during the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 126,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,187,000 after purchasing an additional 7,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Neogen by 86.3% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Neogen Company Profile

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

Further Reading: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Neogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.