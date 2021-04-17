Needham & Company LLC Raises FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Price Target to $54.00

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $48.00 to $54.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.38% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on FormFactor from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on FormFactor from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on FormFactor from $36.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. DA Davidson downgraded FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on FormFactor from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.78.

FORM opened at $49.37 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.87 and a beta of 1.42. FormFactor has a 52 week low of $21.17 and a 52 week high of $52.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $197.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.95 million. FormFactor had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 11.53%. FormFactor’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that FormFactor will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Edward Rogas, Jr. sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total value of $877,500.00. Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $1,156,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,777,813.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FormFactor in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FormFactor in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of FormFactor by 271.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FormFactor in the 4th quarter worth $109,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its position in FormFactor by 173.7% during the 4th quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 3,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491 shares during the period. 88.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

