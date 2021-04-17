National Retail Properties, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.52 (NYSE:NNN)

National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 15th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.52 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, May 14th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th.

National Retail Properties has raised its dividend payment by 11.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years.

Get National Retail Properties alerts:

Shares of NNN stock opened at $45.74 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.09. National Retail Properties has a 52-week low of $25.87 and a 52-week high of $46.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 37.19 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a current ratio of 7.03.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.32). National Retail Properties had a net margin of 35.97% and a return on equity of 6.09%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that National Retail Properties will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of National Retail Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Retail Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of National Retail Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of National Retail Properties in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.50.

In other news, insider Christopher Paul Tessitore sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total transaction of $1,266,000.00. Also, CFO Kevin B. Habicht sold 22,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total transaction of $979,960.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 189,839 shares in the company, valued at $8,407,969.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 92,907 shares of company stock worth $4,049,339. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for National Retail Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Retail Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.