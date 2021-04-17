National Bankshares Increases Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Price Target to C$10.00

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) had its target price hoisted by National Bankshares from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$7.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$5.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. National Bank Financial restated a sector perform rating and issued a C$9.50 target price (up previously from C$7.00) on shares of Vermilion Energy in a report on Friday, February 19th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$10.15.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

TSE:VET opened at C$9.13 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.32 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.31. Vermilion Energy has a 52 week low of C$2.84 and a 52 week high of C$11.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.72. The stock has a market cap of C$1.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported C($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.24) by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$316.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$246.47 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vermilion Energy will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Terrance Gerald Hergott sold 8,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.50, for a total value of C$85,596.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$642,138.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 642,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 376,700 net acres of undeveloped land, and 613 net producing natural gas wells and 3,034 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 325 net producing oil wells and 3.0 net producing gas wells in France.

Featured Article: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.