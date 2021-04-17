Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NAPCO SECURITY SYSTEMS is engaged in the development, manufacture, distribution and sale of security alarm products and door security devices for commercial and residential installations. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Napco Security Technologies presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.50.

NASDAQ NSSC opened at $33.21 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.19. Napco Security Technologies has a 52 week low of $15.28 and a 52 week high of $37.41. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $609.30 million, a P/E ratio of 79.07 and a beta of 1.36.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $27.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.43 million. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 11.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Napco Security Technologies will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Michael Carrieri sold 5,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total value of $190,188.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NSSC. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 254.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,742 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 111.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 4,840 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $273,000. 48.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

