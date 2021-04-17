NanoXplore (CVE:GRA) Given a C$6.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$6.00 target price on NanoXplore (CVE:GRA) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of NanoXplore from C$3.50 to C$4.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Shares of CVE GRA opened at C$4.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.07, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.51. NanoXplore has a fifty-two week low of C$1.31 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.86. The company has a market capitalization of C$638.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.39.

NanoXplore (CVE:GRA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$17.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$16.62 million. On average, analysts forecast that NanoXplore will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NanoXplore

NanoXplore Inc, a graphene company, manufactures and supplies graphene powder for use in industrial markets. It offers graphene-based solutions, including GrapheneBlack powder and graphene-enhanced masterbatch pellets. The company also provides standard and custom graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors.

