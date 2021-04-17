MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) Short Interest Down 37.5% in March

MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,950,000 shares, a decrease of 37.5% from the March 15th total of 4,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 585,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of MRC Global stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 263,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,890. MRC Global has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $10.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.30 and a 200 day moving average of $7.12. The company has a market capitalization of $761.44 million, a PE ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Get MRC Global alerts:

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. MRC Global had a positive return on equity of 0.62% and a negative net margin of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $579.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.09 million. Equities analysts expect that MRC Global will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of MRC Global in the first quarter worth about $135,000. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MRC Global during the first quarter worth about $716,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of MRC Global during the fourth quarter worth about $1,066,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of MRC Global by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 107,857 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of MRC Global by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 63,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 4,141 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of MRC Global in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.40.

About MRC Global

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation and top work components, and valve modification services, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for MRC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MRC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.