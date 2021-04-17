Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Buys New Shares in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQNR. Folketrygdfondet lifted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 122,031,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,003,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300,401 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Equinor ASA during the 3rd quarter valued at $16,664,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Equinor ASA by 556.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 966,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,873,000 after purchasing an additional 819,355 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Equinor ASA during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,007,000. Finally, Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Equinor ASA during the 4th quarter valued at $3,663,000. Institutional investors own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on EQNR shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Santander lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Equinor ASA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

EQNR opened at $19.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $66.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.67, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.68 and a 200 day moving average of $17.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.86. Equinor ASA has a fifty-two week low of $11.77 and a fifty-two week high of $20.81.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.36). Equinor ASA had a negative net margin of 6.75% and a positive return on equity of 7.24%. The business had revenue of $11.75 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Equinor ASA will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. This is an increase from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.95%.

Equinor ASA Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production Brazil; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.

