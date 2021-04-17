Morgan Stanley Upgrades National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) to “Overweight”

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) was upgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a $53.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $37.00. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.87% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Retail Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of National Retail Properties in a report on Monday, February 15th. Bank of America raised shares of National Retail Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.50.

Get National Retail Properties alerts:

NNN opened at $45.74 on Thursday. National Retail Properties has a 12-month low of $25.87 and a 12-month high of $46.44. The company has a current ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 37.19 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.09.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.32). National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 35.97%. As a group, analysts predict that National Retail Properties will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Christopher Paul Tessitore sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total transaction of $1,266,000.00. Also, CAO Michelle Lynn Miller sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $281,645.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,806,211.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 92,907 shares of company stock worth $4,049,339. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in National Retail Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in National Retail Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in National Retail Properties during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in National Retail Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in National Retail Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. 89.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for National Retail Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Retail Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.