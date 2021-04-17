Morgan Stanley Purchases 694,158 Shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) by 106.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,347,616 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 694,158 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.13% of Zuora worth $18,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZUO. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in Zuora by 122.2% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Zuora during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Cypress Growth Fund Iii LP bought a new stake in shares of Zuora during the 4th quarter valued at about $174,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Zuora during the 4th quarter valued at about $178,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in shares of Zuora by 70.2% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 18,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 7,598 shares in the last quarter. 51.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ZUO opened at $17.57 on Friday. Zuora, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.96 and a 1 year high of $17.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.46 and a beta of 2.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.97 and a 200 day moving average of $13.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.03. Zuora had a negative net margin of 27.34% and a negative return on equity of 47.35%. The company had revenue of $79.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.05 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. Zuora’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ZUO. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zuora in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Zuora from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Zuora in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Zuora from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zuora currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.36.

In other Zuora news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 25,000 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 16,668 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.72, for a total transaction of $245,352.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,151.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,168 shares of company stock valued at $1,819,807 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

About Zuora

Zuora, Inc provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that allows customers to orient order-to-revenue operations.

