Morgan Stanley Lowers Position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Morgan Stanley lowered its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 32.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,579 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 65,203 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $17,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 110,575 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 147,735 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,490,000 after acquiring an additional 4,172 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 3rd quarter valued at about $414,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, First Dallas Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBRL opened at $170.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.05 and a 1 year high of $178.82. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.01 and a beta of 1.39.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.10). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 3.92%. The company had revenue of $677.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.70 earnings per share. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $132.00 price objective (down from $136.00) on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, CL King lowered Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.27.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, seasonal gifts, apparel, toys, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as various candies, preserves, and other food items.

