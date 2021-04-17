Morgan Stanley Increases Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Price Target to $25.00

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential downside of 9.35% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America raised Victory Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. TheStreet raised Victory Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Victory Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Victory Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.71.

Get Victory Capital alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VCTR opened at $27.58 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Victory Capital has a 1 year low of $12.97 and a 1 year high of $29.29.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $200.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.47 million. Victory Capital had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 42.30%. As a group, research analysts expect that Victory Capital will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Victory Capital by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 518,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,869,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Azora Capital LP purchased a new position in Victory Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $6,786,000. Weber Alan W boosted its holdings in Victory Capital by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Weber Alan W now owns 256,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,372,000 after purchasing an additional 39,163 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Victory Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $3,994,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P boosted its holdings in Victory Capital by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 97,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.94% of the company’s stock.

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company worldwide. It offers investment management, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, and fund distribution services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

Read More: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Victory Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victory Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.