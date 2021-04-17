Morgan Stanley Increases Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Price Target to $60.00

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Moelis & Company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a neutral rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Moelis & Company from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. JMP Securities cut shares of Moelis & Company from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Moelis & Company from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.88.

Get Moelis & Company alerts:

Moelis & Company stock opened at $54.22 on Tuesday. Moelis & Company has a twelve month low of $26.05 and a twelve month high of $59.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.25. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 43.03 and a beta of 1.33.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.65. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 23.47%. The firm had revenue of $422.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Moelis & Company will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This is a positive change from Moelis & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is 112.24%.

In related news, insider Christopher Callesano sold 1,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total transaction of $67,367.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,182.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth Shropshire sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.69, for a total transaction of $89,965.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,029.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 562,091 shares of company stock valued at $31,353,214. 17.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,653,432 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $217,596,000 after acquiring an additional 637,073 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,984,998 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $92,819,000 after acquiring an additional 16,008 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,365,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $63,827,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 827,636 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,700,000 after acquiring an additional 12,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its holdings in Moelis & Company by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 741,792 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,686,000 after buying an additional 38,780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

About Moelis & Company

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, and governments.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.