Morgan Stanley Increases Holdings in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII)

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 475,007 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,427 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.88% of Rent-A-Center worth $18,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,735,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,186,000 after acquiring an additional 469,755 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,947,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,585,000 after acquiring an additional 6,313 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,464,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,091,000 after acquiring an additional 422,933 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,025,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,261,000 after acquiring an additional 234,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 334,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,807,000 after buying an additional 8,773 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital upgraded Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stephens boosted their target price on Rent-A-Center from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Northcoast Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rent-A-Center in a research report on Monday, December 21st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Rent-A-Center from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.57.

In other news, CFO Maureen B. Short sold 4,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.83, for a total transaction of $252,893.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CMO Ann L. Davids sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $675,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 51,344 shares of company stock worth $2,899,369 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ RCII opened at $56.92 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.26 and a 1-year high of $64.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.68.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 35.08% and a net margin of 6.95%. The company had revenue of $716.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.56 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Rent-A-Center’s payout ratio is currently 55.36%.

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers consumer electronics, computers, tablets, smartphones, furniture and accessories, appliances, wheels and tires, tools, handbags, jewelry, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

