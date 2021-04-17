Morgan Stanley Has $17.81 Million Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 811,964 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 81,948 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $17,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 41,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 9,102 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 476,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,453,000 after buying an additional 35,643 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 62,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after buying an additional 9,987 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 144.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 52,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 31,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 524,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,507,000 after buying an additional 114,246 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.48 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.40 and a 52 week high of $22.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.68.

