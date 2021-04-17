Morgan Stanley Buys 152,495 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 75.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 354,203 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 152,495 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $18,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 370,233 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $19,390,000 after acquiring an additional 4,214 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 855.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 88,719 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,880,000 after purchasing an additional 5,329 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.1% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 77,609 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 4,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,033 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $64.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -281.87, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.12 and a 12-month high of $65.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.46 and its 200 day moving average is $54.08.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $997.38 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 1.40%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.33%.

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, Director Gregory T. Lucier acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.95 per share, with a total value of $294,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,850 shares in the company, valued at $816,457.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Brandt sold 7,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total value of $480,396.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,410,260.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

XRAY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.69.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies primarily for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression and restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

