Morgan Stanley Buys 14,556 Shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,627 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,556 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Hill-Rom were worth $19,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Hill-Rom by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 26,620 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 318 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Causeway Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hill-Rom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,118,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 2.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 300,715 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $25,139,000 after purchasing an additional 7,057 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 102.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 240,334 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $23,546,000 after purchasing an additional 121,881 shares during the period. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Hill-Rom news, SVP Paul Sherwood Johnson sold 11,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.04, for a total value of $1,285,288.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,920 shares in the company, valued at $768,396.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HRC opened at $114.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.38. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.31 and a 1 year high of $117.68.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $741.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.41 million. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. This is a positive change from Hill-Rom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.36%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Hill-Rom from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Hill-Rom from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Hill-Rom from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hill-Rom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.33.

Hill-Rom Company Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

