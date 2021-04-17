Morgan Stanley Boosts CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Price Target to $92.00

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $86.00 to $92.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock.

CVS has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CVS Health from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 8th. Guggenheim reissued a neutral rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $84.31.

CVS opened at $75.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. CVS Health has a 12 month low of $55.36 and a 12 month high of $77.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The company had revenue of $69.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 49,211 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total transaction of $3,648,995.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,488.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP James David Clark sold 5,350 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $406,600.00. Insiders have sold a total of 543,362 shares of company stock worth $40,797,273 over the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.8% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,936 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 0.8% during the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 736,965 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $55,442,000 after purchasing an additional 5,876 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in CVS Health by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 13,016 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in CVS Health by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 152,002 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $11,435,000 after buying an additional 10,569 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 723.2% during the first quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 4,215 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 3,703 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

