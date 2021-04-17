Morgan Stanley Boosts 3M (NYSE:MMM) Price Target to $200.00

3M (NYSE:MMM) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $188.00 to $200.00 in a research note released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $197.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised 3M from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $196.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Argus raised 3M from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of 3M in a report on Sunday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $185.82.

3M stock opened at $197.48 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $114.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. 3M has a 1-year low of $131.12 and a 1-year high of $199.29.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.23. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The business had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that 3M will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.05%.

In other 3M news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total value of $5,419,488.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,894,077.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Diversified LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

About 3M

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

