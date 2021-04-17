Moody National Bank Trust Division Raises Stock Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,658 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the third quarter worth approximately $7,581,000. Westover Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 9.8% in the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 40.7% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 4,653 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 27.4% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in AstraZeneca in the third quarter worth approximately $1,221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.57% of the company’s stock.

AZN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. UBS Group upgraded AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, March 18th. AlphaValue upgraded AstraZeneca to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Argus lowered AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.40.

Shares of AZN stock opened at $50.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.20 and a 200 day moving average of $51.10. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of $46.48 and a 1 year high of $64.94.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.98 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 37.23%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.29%.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

