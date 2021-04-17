Moody National Bank Trust Division Purchases New Holdings in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. rhino investment partners Inc bought a new stake in PacWest Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,372,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in PacWest Bancorp by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 401,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,208,000 after buying an additional 39,769 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in PacWest Bancorp by 820.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,128,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,662,000 after buying an additional 9,918,774 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in PacWest Bancorp by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 85,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after buying an additional 27,547 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $800,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

Shares of PacWest Bancorp stock opened at $39.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. PacWest Bancorp has a 12-month low of $14.52 and a 12-month high of $42.59.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.32. PacWest Bancorp had a negative net margin of 98.27% and a positive return on equity of 6.14%. The business had revenue of $299.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.68 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PacWest Bancorp will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 25.64%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $27.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Stephens upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. PacWest Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.11.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

Read More: G-20

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PACW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW).

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.