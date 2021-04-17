Moody National Bank Trust Division Decreases Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Moody National Bank Trust Division decreased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 66,622 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $3,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter valued at approximately $780,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 34,707 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 73.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Marathon Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised Marathon Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Marathon Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.50.

Shares of MPC stock opened at $53.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.06 and a 200 day moving average of $43.52. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $21.90 and a 1 year high of $59.93.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.47. The company had revenue of $18.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.68 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.96%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

