Moody National Bank Trust Division Cuts Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

Moody National Bank Trust Division reduced its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) by 4.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 472 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XMLV. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 22,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 22,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,314,000. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 14,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 3,152 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $54.08 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.94. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $37.15 and a 12-month high of $54.09.

