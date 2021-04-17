Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lessened its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,984,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,051,000 after buying an additional 1,123,110 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its position in Mondelez International by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 968,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,639,000 after buying an additional 44,000 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,021,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,714,000 after purchasing an additional 4,173 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth $13,376,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. 75.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 982,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total value of $54,631,497.13. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,735.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 1,009,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $56,199,543.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,258,915 shares of company stock worth $125,594,725. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.79.

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $58.71 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.77 and a 52-week high of $60.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.95. The firm has a market cap of $82.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.15 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.01%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

