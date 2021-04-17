MMOCoin (MMO) Price Hits $0.0114 on Major Exchanges

MMOCoin (CURRENCY:MMO) traded down 16.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 17th. MMOCoin has a total market capitalization of $779,103.06 and approximately $447.00 worth of MMOCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MMOCoin has traded up 17.8% against the dollar. One MMOCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0114 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0931 or 0.00000153 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0989 or 0.00000162 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000247 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded up 48.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000014 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000179 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000063 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MMOCoin Profile

MMOCoin (CRYPTO:MMO) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. MMOCoin’s total supply is 118,833,898 coins and its circulating supply is 68,317,360 coins. MMOCoin’s official Twitter account is @MMOProOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. MMOCoin’s official website is mmocoin.pro.

According to CryptoCompare, “MMOCoin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm, designed to serve as a decentralized medium of exchange for gamers and MMO traders through their community. “

MMOCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MMOCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MMOCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MMOCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

