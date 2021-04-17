Mirrored Tesla Market Capitalization Tops $37.91 Million (mTSLA)

Mirrored Tesla (CURRENCY:mTSLA) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 17th. One Mirrored Tesla coin can now be bought for about $752.83 or 0.01235776 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mirrored Tesla has traded 9.2% higher against the US dollar. Mirrored Tesla has a market cap of $37.91 million and $47,135.00 worth of Mirrored Tesla was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001659 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.29 or 0.00072698 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.33 or 0.00297655 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00004348 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $467.66 or 0.00767665 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.94 or 0.00024521 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,896.67 or 0.99961967 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $521.17 or 0.00855496 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Mirrored Tesla

Mirrored Tesla’s total supply is 50,359 coins. Mirrored Tesla’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored Tesla’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored Tesla’s official message board is medium.com/@mirror-protocol

Mirrored Tesla Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Tesla directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Tesla should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored Tesla using one of the exchanges listed above.

