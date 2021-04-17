Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) Lowered to “Underweight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TIGO. SEB Equity Research started coverage on shares of Millicom International Cellular in a report on Friday, February 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. SEB Equities started coverage on shares of Millicom International Cellular in a report on Friday, February 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Millicom International Cellular in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a neutral rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Millicom International Cellular currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.00.

NASDAQ TIGO opened at $38.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.07. Millicom International Cellular has a 12 month low of $20.15 and a 12 month high of $41.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.74 and a beta of 0.97.

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.63). Millicom International Cellular had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 2.50%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Millicom International Cellular during the 1st quarter valued at $1,495,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 238.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 21,486 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Millicom International Cellular in the 3rd quarter valued at $538,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 255,930 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,925,000 after buying an additional 13,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new position in shares of Millicom International Cellular in the 4th quarter valued at $485,000. 1.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Millicom International Cellular

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America and Africa. The company offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice; short message service; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

