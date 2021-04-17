Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Position Cut by Jacobs & Co. CA

Jacobs & Co. CA reduced its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,860 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 831 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 3.2% of Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $26,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Modus Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 13,695 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 2,807 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,931 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $26,155,000 after buying an additional 2,382 shares in the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 17,491 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,124,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 13,215 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft stock opened at $259.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $238.21 and a 200 day moving average of $224.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $166.11 and a 12-month high of $259.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MSFT. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $229.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Fundamental Research upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $223.67 to $236.60 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.41.

In other Microsoft news, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,156.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total value of $4,398,576.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,302,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Article: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.