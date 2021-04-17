Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. cut its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,109 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 5,659 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 1.4% of Fulton Bank N.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $28,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,697,996,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Microsoft by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,099,798 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $15,369,178,000 after acquiring an additional 8,865,366 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 60,306,979 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,413,478,000 after acquiring an additional 4,140,017 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 54,786,208 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,185,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,690 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 46,539,793 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $10,351,380,000 after acquiring an additional 810,676 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft stock opened at $259.50 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $166.11 and a 52-week high of $259.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.92, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The business had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total value of $4,398,576.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,302,034. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $236.80 per share, with a total value of $1,018,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,156.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $260.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.41.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

