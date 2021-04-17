Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 0.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $6,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total value of $79,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,001,875.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 3,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $581,557.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,586 shares of company stock worth $889,291 over the last quarter. 2.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MCHP stock opened at $160.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $43.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $152.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.01. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52 week low of $74.58 and a 52 week high of $166.67.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 25.02%. Analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.12%.

A number of research firms recently commented on MCHP. TheStreet downgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Microchip Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.48.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

