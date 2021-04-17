Micro Imaging Technology (OTCMKTS:MMTC) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.24

Micro Imaging Technology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMTC) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.24 and traded as low as $0.22. Micro Imaging Technology shares last traded at $0.27, with a volume of 3,987 shares.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.24.

Micro Imaging Technology Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MMTC)

Micro Imaging Technology, Inc is a development stage company that develops breakthrough, laser-based and microbial identification technology. It Its MIT 1000 is a laser-based, rapid microbial identification system capable of identifying pathogenic bacteria. The company was founded by Harry M. O’Hare in 1972 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

