Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP) Shares Sold by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP) by 80.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,071 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Micro Focus International were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new stake in Micro Focus International during the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Micro Focus International during the fourth quarter valued at $195,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Micro Focus International by 96.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,438,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,216,000 after buying an additional 706,700 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Micro Focus International by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 176,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 26,810 shares during the period. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. acquired a new stake in Micro Focus International during the fourth quarter valued at $258,000. Institutional investors own 14.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MFGP opened at $7.43 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 2.54. Micro Focus International plc has a twelve month low of $2.78 and a twelve month high of $8.19.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Micro Focus International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.14%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Micro Focus International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Micro Focus International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Micro Focus International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Micro Focus International in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.63.

Micro Focus International plc engages in the enterprise software business in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, Canada, France, Japan, and internationally. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on a portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, IT operations management, security and information management, and governance.

