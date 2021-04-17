Michael Burkes Brophy Sells 14,616 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 14,616 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total transaction of $1,523,133.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,097,010.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Michael Burkes Brophy also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Natera alerts:

On Monday, March 29th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 4,027 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.96, for a total transaction of $338,106.92.

On Monday, March 22nd, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 448 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total transaction of $47,057.92.

On Tuesday, March 16th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 2,234 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.23, for a total transaction of $246,253.82.

On Wednesday, March 10th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 5,954 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.31, for a total transaction of $579,383.74.

On Thursday, February 25th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,899 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.73, for a total transaction of $202,680.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $106.35 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $103.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 4.57. The company has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.68 and a beta of 1.66. Natera, Inc. has a one year low of $32.27 and a one year high of $127.19.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The medical research company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.28). Natera had a negative net margin of 52.11% and a negative return on equity of 53.39%. The firm had revenue of $112.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.83 million. Equities research analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NTRA shares. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Natera from $112.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Natera from $87.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Natera from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Natera from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Natera from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Natera by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,237,294 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $620,736,000 after acquiring an additional 717,481 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Natera by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,101,604 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $109,632,000 after purchasing an additional 13,639 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Natera by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,017,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $101,239,000 after purchasing an additional 40,367 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Natera during the 4th quarter valued at about $90,502,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Natera by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 816,749 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $81,282,000 after purchasing an additional 31,920 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

Featured Story: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.