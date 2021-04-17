Michael A. Shaffer Sells 862 Shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Stock

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) CFO Michael A. Shaffer sold 862 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total value of $98,052.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Michael A. Shaffer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PVH alerts:

On Friday, April 9th, Michael A. Shaffer sold 7,209 shares of PVH stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.52, for a total value of $789,529.68.

PVH opened at $107.19 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.78 and a 200 day moving average of $88.32. The company has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 2.33. PVH Corp. has a 12 month low of $36.34 and a 12 month high of $114.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The textile maker reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.04). PVH had a positive return on equity of 0.52% and a negative net margin of 14.99%. Research analysts forecast that PVH Corp. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in PVH by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 699 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PVH by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,570 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,279,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PVH by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,938 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PVH by 85.1% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 411 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsend & Associates Inc lifted its holdings in shares of PVH by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 46,787 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,393,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. 96.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PVH shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of PVH from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of PVH from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of PVH from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of PVH from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of PVH from $93.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.76.

About PVH

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

Further Reading: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.